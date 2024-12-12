Why Arteta DOESN’T want Dan Ashworth at Arsenal revealed, as two more reasons behind shock Man Utd exit emerge

A rift may be brewing at Arsenal over Dan Ashworth replacing Edu as sporting director, while a report has revealed two more reasons why the executive didn’t work out at Manchester United.

Ashworth left Man Utd with immediate effect last weekend, with the club’s six-month pursuit of the 53-year-old lasting longer than his five-month stint at Old Trafford.

Ashworth has quickly emerged as a serious contender to take over from Edu as Arsenal’s sporting director. Edu left the Gunners in November to take up a senior position within the network of clubs owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

Arsenal’s interest in Ashworth stems from managing director Richard Garlick. He is the man who is leading Arsenal’s hunt for Edu’s successor and Garlick has a close relationship with Ashworth that dates back to their time at West Brom.

But according to a fresh update from Mail Plus, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, would much prefer to work with a different director than Ashworth.

Per the report, Arteta’s ‘preference’ is for Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe – who is leaving his position as their sporting director at season’s end – to succeed Edu.

The report added: ‘Olabe and Arteta already have an existing relationship – Olabe signed the current Arsenal boss as player in 2004 during his spell as Real Sociedad manager.’

More reasons behind Ashworth’s short-lived Man Utd spell

Several reasons why Ashworth lasted just five months at Old Trafford have already come to light.

A power struggle with CEO Omar Berrada has been blamed, with Ashworth feeling like he was quickly marginalised when it came to the big decisions.

That was most evident when Man Utd were seeking a replacement for Erik ten Hag – who Ashworth had initially backed over the summer.

TEAMtalk understands Ashworth favoured an English manager, while Berrada adopted a more data-driven approach. The fact Man Utd ended up with Ruben Amorim shows Berrada won that internal battle.

The Mail Plus update shed further light on the situation, with two reasons relating to how Ashworth went about his daily duties cited.

It’s claimed Ashworth ‘lacked conviction’ when tasked with identifying a successor to Ten Hag when it became abundantly clear the Dutchman’s time was up.

Rather than nail his colours to any particular mast, it’s stated Ashworth only ‘tentatively’ put names forward and didn’t zero in on any one candidate. Backing up our information that Ashworth wanted a British coach, Mail Plus stated the two candidates Ashworth suggested were Graham Potter and Eddie Howe.

Furthermore, it was revealed there was a sense within Man Utd that Ashworth ‘delegated too often’ rather than take firm and decisive action himself.

If Mail Plus’ reporting is accurate, Arteta may well be right to favour working with Olabe over Ashworth.

Latest Arsenal, Man Utd transfer news – Vlahovic, Rashford

In other news, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has exclusively told TEAMtalk Arsenal are weighing up an approach for Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Arsenal sought to sign the Serbian all the way back in the winter window of 2022, only to see the then-Fiorentina frontman pick Juve instead.

The Gunners could succeed with a second bite of the cherry and Vlahovic has been identified as a more realistic option when compared to £115m-rated Newcastle hitman, Alexander Isak.

Up at Old Trafford, Man Utd are reportedly ‘committed’ to selling Marcus Rashford to help fund a full scale rebuild.

As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and thus greatly enhance United’s spending power in the market.

Reports have differed as to how much Man Utd will command, with some stating £40m and others £60m.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are all circling, while a move to Saudi Arabia has been deemed unlikely at this stage in Rashford’s career.

Dan Ashworth’s one and only window at Man Utd