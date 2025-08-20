Why Eberechi Eze chose Arsenal over Tottenham revealed, as brutal hijack accepted by Crystal Palace

The reasons why Eberechi Eze has chosen to sign for Arsenal over Tottenham – some of which are obvious and others less so – have been revealed.

Arsenal and Tottenham both registered their interest in the Crystal Palace ace earlier earlier in the summer, though it wasn’t until each side suffered an injury blow that concrete moves were made.

James Maddison was the first to fall after suffering an ACL injury. That prompted Spurs to ramp up their interest and agreements – first with Eze and then with Palace – were ironed out.

However, Arsenal suffered an injury blow of their own when Kai Havertz was struck down with a knee issue.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, though it’s seemingly serious enough to push Arsenal back into the market.

News then broke on Wednesday night of Arsenal hijacking Tottenham’s move. David Ornstein led the way, revealing Eze has chosen to sign for the Gunners.

Fabrizio Romano and The Telegraph added meat on the bones, revealing Arsenal are offering to pay roughly £60m for Eze.

That is approximately the same amount as Spurs’ club-to-club agreement was struck for and per Romano, the terms Arsenal have presented are more favourable to Palace.

The transfer guru wrote: “£60m package offered to Palace with easier add-ons and faster payment terms to try beat Spurs. Negotiations underway.”

Arsenal are racing to wrap up the ultimate hijack on their near neighbours and the reasons behind Eze turning his back on Spurs have now come to light.

Why Eze chose Arsenal over Tottenham

Firstly, it’s important to remember Eze is a boyhood Arsenal fan and was in their academy as a youngster.

However, beyond those obvious explanations, reporter Ben Jacobs pointed to Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta as playing critical roles.

“Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta met with Eze to pitch the project in early July before Spurs came to the table,” began Jacobs. “Arsenal’s interest dates back to June.

“Eze sold on Arsenal back then, but no formal bid materialised at the time.

“Spurs then reached an agreement in principle with Palace this week, and have terms in place with Eze. But Eze is waiting for Arsenal.

“Previous talks on the player side crucial in persuading him as #AFC now work to reach a fee with Palace.”

Clearly, what Arteta and Berta told Eze earlier in the summer resonated with the player and a follow-up from Jacobs suggested a move to the Gunners is now all but assured.

He added: “Eberechi Eze set to join Arsenal for around £60m with Arsenal set to wrap up a deal quickly. Eze has already agreed to the move.”

That was followed by Romano stating Palace have accepted Arsenal’s bid for their talisman.

“Crystal Palace accept tonight £60m package from Arsenal for Eberechi Eze, agreement club to club done,” declared Romano.

“Arsenal finalising contract terms with Eze with player keen on joining #AFC project.”

How Eberechi Eze compared to leading playmakers last season