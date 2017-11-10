Failure to land one key player could cost Man Utd their manager

Manchester United’s failure to sign Ivan Perisic this summer has been touted as just one major factor behind Jose Mourinho’s discontent at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach is approaching the midpoint of the three-year deal he signed at United as Louis van Gaal’s successor, but talks are yet to begin over a new deal.

In recent weeks it has been claimed that PSG are plotting a summer move to appoint Mourinho as their manager, with the United boss one of six candidates to replace Unai Emery, according to a report.

And it’s suggested Mourinho could be heavily tempted by the move to Paris after becoming frustrated with United’s transfer policies, sparked initially by the failure to land all four of his summer targets.

Inter Milan winger Perisic was one of four major targets the Red Devils boss wanted in the summer. While Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku were brought in fairly quickly, Mourinho was forced to wait longer than he’d hoped for to sign Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, while he was left totally frustrated over Perisic and United’s unwillingness to meet Inter’s £50m asking price.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believed Inter would be forced to sell the winger for the initial £37million United are thought to have offered due to financial fair play restrictions. However, the Serie A outfit remained unbowed and went on to pin the player down to an improved deal; thus dashing Mourinho and United’s hopes.

Conflicting reports on Mourinho’s future also cast doubts over where the Portuguese coach’s future lies.

ESPN claims Mourinho is seriously tempted by the chance to conquer another league, especially given Pep Guardiola and Manchester City look a serious threat to his title hopes this season.

Sky Sports, however, insist that United remain relaxed about the situation and that Mourinho is carrying on as normal and planning for a long-term future at Old Trafford.

However, Mourinho’s admission over his United future last month points to his departure sooner or later.

“I have my contract that ends in May/June 2019, we are in October 2017, so I don’t know what to say,” Mourinho said.

“One day you say I am going to sign a five-year contract and the next day you say I am going to leave.

“The only thing that I said and is true and there was not misinterpretation of my words is I am not going to end my career at Manchester United.”

Furthermore, Mourinho’s close friendship with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has been cited as the ‘extra ingredient’ needed to lure him from United.

However, United’s biggest threat could be mounting claims of tension between himself and Woodward and his failure to land all four of his targets this summer.

Duncan Castles, a reporter with the Sunday Times and Daily Record, last month claimed United face the very real prospect of losing Mourinho, citing Woodward as the major factor and pinpointing “unnecessarily bureaucratic and inefficient organisation at Old Trafford and United ‘s Carrington training base”.

If that proves to the case, it would not come as a huge surprise to see Mourinho in the dugout at the Parc des Princes, rather than Old Trafford, next summer.

