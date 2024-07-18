How and why Manchester United were able to get the better of Real Madrid in the race to sign French sensation Leny Yoro has been revealed, and one Spanish outlet in particular have taken the news rather poorly.

Yoro may only be 18 years of age, though he was chased by some of European football’s elite to begin the summer window.

Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid all actively pursued the Lille centre-back. PSG also hovered, though their interest was never as strong as the others.

The initial expectation was Yoro would sign for Real Madrid, either this window in a cut-price deal or next summer as a free agent. Yoro made it crystal clear he only wished to sign for Los Blancos.

Liverpool prematurely pulled the plug on their pursuit after learning of Yoro’s intentions. However, Man Utd weren’t as quick to admit defeat.

With Real Madrid only willing to pay around €25m to seal a deal this summer, Man Utd blew the LaLiga and Champions League winners away when tabling a €62m bid (€52m plus €10m in add-ons).

The offer was accepted by Lille who quickly set about convincing Yoro to move to Old Trafford. Lille were resigned to losing the defender given he’d entered the last year of his contract in France and had no plans to sign an extension.

United’s bid thus represented Lille’s best route for maximising their profits. Much to their delight, Yoro experienced a change of heart and agreed to sign for the Red Devils.

A five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season has been signed. Yoro has already passed his medical and should be announced as a new Man Utd player inside the next 24 hours.

Real Madrid have generally got their way in the transfer market over recent years. They beat Liverpool to the punch when signing Aurelien Tchouameni back in 2022 and sunk both Liverpool and Manchester City when landing Jude Bellingham in 2023.. That was despite the English pair offering more lucrative deals.

Furthermore, Real Madrid unveiled Kylian Mbappe as their newest Galactico on Tuesday. Mbappe joins as arguably the greatest free agent pick-up in football history.

However, Real Madrid have been beaten by Manchester United for Yoro and three reasons why have been revealed.

How Man Utd pulled off dazzling deal

The first two reasons relate to finances, with the the simple fact United were willing to put bigger numbers on the table at the heart of the matter.

United’s €62m offer was more than double anything Real Madrid were prepared to pay this month. It’s since emerged Liverpool also took a dim view of paying €62m for a player in the last year of his contract when deciding against re-entering the race.

Furthermore, Man Utd have agreed to pay the 18-year-old a wage speculated to be £145,000-a-week. Again, that is a figure Carlo Ancelotti’s side deemed excessive.

The final reason comes by way of Spanish outlet Marca and if true, is the most interesting of the three.

Spanish press salty after Yoro U-turn

The outlet – who are sometimes known as the unofficial mouthpiece for Real Madrid – state Lille told Yoro he would not play a single minute of football next season if he refused to join Man Utd this window.

As previously stated, Real Madrid’s plan was to sign Yoro for a discounted rate this summer or via a free transfer 12 months from now.

The latter option would have meant Yoro stayed with Lille for the 2024/25 campaign and Marca insist Lille ‘threatened to keep the player out of action for a year if he did not sign with the Red Devils.’

In a showcase of just how bitter Man Utd’s move has left the Spanish media and Marca in particular, the article then went on to take a swipe at Yoro.

The report continued: ‘This pressure [Lille’s alleged threat], usual in negotiations of this type, takes effect or not depending on the determination or strength shown by the player.

‘In the end, Yoro’s was not as great as Madrid thought and in this way the white club loses its main objective to reinforce the defence after Nacho’s departure and Rafa Marín’s transfer to Napoli.’

As it stands, Yoro is primed to form an exciting centre-back pairing with Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford next season…

Ten Hag told exactly how Yoro/Branthwaite pairing will fare

When responding to United’s imminent coup, journalist Sam Tighe delivered the type of verdict Man Utd fans will love when speaking on Sky’s Transfer Talk podcast.

In Tighe’s mind, Yoro’s sky high potential more than justifies Man Utd being poised to make the defender the sixth most expensive teenage transfer of all time.

Furthermore, Tighe reeled off a laundry list of ticks in Yoro’s column as well as suggesting his partnership with Martinez will contain the perfect blend of athleticism and aggression.

“As young centre-backs go, Leny Yoro is fantastic,” began Tighe. “He has pretty much every tool in the locker. At 18-years-of-age we have to temper expectations a little bit.

“But he’s got the skills, the range, the long legs for tackling, he’s good in the air and on the ball. He looks brilliant and he’s well worth buying into for the potential.

“Manchester United have cut the queue – and paid a fair amount to do so – but if there is a talent worth doing that for, Leny Yoro qualifies.

“On paper, Yoro and Lisandro Martinez as a left and right foot centre-back partnership is something that excites. It’s athletic, aggressive, it has enough height with Yoro – it works!”