Jose Mourinho’s decision to rotate his Manchester United team has seen Alexis Sanchez miss out on a place in the matchday squad.

The Chilean arrived at Old Trafford from Arsenal as part of a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way in last January.

However, Sanchez has failed to live up to his reputation from his time at the Emirates Stadium with a couple of Premier League goals at the end of the last campaign, while he hasn’t scored yet this season.

Sanchez isn’t the only player to miss out with Antonio Valencia and Jesse Lingard left at home, while Fred has only been named on the bench against the Hammers.