‘Why not?’ – PSG boss thinks Mbappe may ‘change his mind’ over enormous Real Madrid move

Luis Enrique is holding out hope Kylian Mbappe will stay at PSG

Luis Enrique has explained how Kylian Mbappe may “change his mind” on leaving Paris Saint-Germain if certain criteria are met.

Mbappe has scored 250 goals in 297 PSG games, and has 106 on top of that for good measure. They might never see a player like him again.

The French superstar has managed to stand out each and every season, no matter who has been alongside him.

He was banging in goals when Lionel Messi and Neymar were playing alongside him, and he’s continued without them, too.

His best Ligue 1 goals tally was a frankly ridiculous 33 in just his second season at the Parc des Princes and he’s only nine goals from equalling that this season.

As such, the fact that he’ll walk out the door this summer despite having performed at the top of his game in every situation will hurt PSG.

Mbappe is under contract until the summer, and while he has an option to renew that for another year himself, it was widely reported in February that he’s informed the club he’ll be leaving.

Despite the fact the PSG’s manager, Enrique, recently stated the side were learning to play without the striker, it seems as if he’s finding the exit difficult to accept.

DON’T MISS: How much Kylian Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid compared to his new teammates

Enrique hopeful Mbappe will stay

“Last Classique for Mbappé? Who said that?,” Enrique told Prime Video.

“I keep my hope about Mbappé staying at PSG. He hasn’t announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no?”

That hope stems from the fact Enrique believes a large trophy haul this season could see the French superstar go back on his decision.

“Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG… why not?” Enrique said.

If trophies were a prerequisite to Mbappe staying, he’d already be staying. Indeed, he’s won 13 bits of club silverware in his six years at the Parc des Princes, with a World Cup title, the Ligue 1 player of the year and 10 top scorer accolades added onto that.

That he’s leaving has nothing to do with success, but seemingly a desire for change, and if reports are to believed, an even bigger desire to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs in Real Madrid.

Mbappe keeping cards close to his chest

That said, Mbappe recently revealed he has “nothing to announce” on his future, suggesting an agreement with Real is not yet in place.

That’s despite multiple reports stating that has happened and Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni making a comment about Spanish fans seeing the striker “every day.”

It seems to be the worst kept secret in football, and it would be a surprise if there was no announcement on Mbappe’s move to the La Liga giants soon.

READ MORE: Ridiculous Real Madrid XI for 2024/25 after Ancelotti bags stunning triple transfer