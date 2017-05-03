Why Pogba’s departure could be Juventus’ blessing in disguise

As Juventus dispatched of a youthful but talented Monaco side at the Stade Louis II, they put one foot in the final in Cardiff, just like Real Madrid.

The Italian side are heading for yet another Scudetto title, plus they have another Coppa Italia final to look forward to, showing that Max Allegri’s men are brimming with confidence.

You would not be able to tell that this was a team which had just lost a player capable of commanding a world-record transfer fee.

Now, there is no doubt that while with the Bianconeri, Pogba lit up the world stage because of his box-to-box style and end product rarely seen from midfield.

The Frenchman amassed a combined 77 goals and assists in 178 appearances for Juve (according to Transfermarkt), showing just how important he was, and how dependant the Turin club became on his production.

It would not be ridiculous to suggest that Juve have been ever more impressive since his departure though. The balance in their side has been wonderful to watch, plus the other midfielders have really stepped up to fill his absence.

Having Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain up front helps, and them being flanked by Alex Sandro and Dani Alves ensures threat from all areas, but we are seeing a side that has may have booked their place in the Champions League final with utter conviction, having dismantled Barcelona in the process.

In addition, winning 27 of 34 games in Serie A while scoring 70 and conceding just 22 displays domestic dominance. However, the real barometer may be how they coped with the pressure against a young, energetic and intelligent Monaco side, showing their ability to adapt to foreign opposition yet again.

Out went Paul Pogba, and the likes of Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira (who cost Juve a combined €32million, all for Pjanic from rivals Roma) have stepped up.

The trio have combined for 11 goals and 13 assists, but it is perhaps the things that stats don’t show which reveals why Juventus have really taken a step up.

The way Khedira drops in and plays the holding and combative role is one which is a testament to his experience at the top level, while Marchisio is a man who contributes to both facets of the game, and Pjanic is a set-piece specialist who delivers intelligence and creativity from midfield.

It all comes down to balance; the Bianconeri have never looked so composed, especially in European football. It is over 10 hours since they conceded in the Champions League, demonstrating just how well they are playing

While they continue to look to break their own records domestically, there is one trophy which has thus far evaded them in recent times, where it hasn’t for rivals Milan and Inter.

This could be the year that the Zebras finally earn their stripes.