Why the honeymoon’s still on for Lampard at Chelsea

For his first game in charge of Chelsea as head coach, Frank Lampard had a distinctly shaky start. When the final whistle sounded it was 4-0 to Manchester United.

This was the biggest defeat suffered by a manager in their debut for Chelsea since Danny Blanchflower’s 1978 meeting with Middlesbrough which saw the Blues lose 7-2. But, before the critics could gather and start predicting the departure of yet another Chelsea head coach through Stamford Bridge’s revolving door, gradually he has started to stamp his quiet authority on the club.

The first match hammering that the team received certainly does now seem like it was early season jitters as, by the middle of October, Chelsea had only suffered one other defeat at the hands of Premier League leaders Liverpool and were lying just one place off the top four separated from Leicester City by goal difference alone.

They are firmly in the hunt for a top 4 finish and, in the EFL Cup, they will also have the chance to avenge their season opener when they take on Manchester United.

As well as getting the results that they need, it seems like the general atmosphere and environment at Stamford Bridge is showing a distinct improvement which, in turn, is creating a solid platform on which Lampard will be able to build. And who knows? Maybe this season Chelsea could be the dark horse, or the heartbreaker.

A question of experience

It’s important to remember the scepticism from some quarters that greeted the news of Lampard securing the Chelsea job. His only previous managerial experience had been a season at Derby County. Admittedly, he did help the team to reach the Championship play-off final, falling at the final fence against Aston Villa at Wembley.

While there’s no higher level for Lampard’s Chelsea to strive for, in this country at least, his role is largely to instil that feeling of confidence and “can do” in the squad. Unlike many managers who were merely average footballers, Lampard can certainly walk the walk, not just talk the talk.

In the 13 years he was at the club, he was their leading goal scorer of all time with 211 from 648 appearances. He also won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, four FA Cups, a Europa League and four domestic League Cups. So, it would certainly be fair to say that Lampard is no stranger to being on the winning side.

It’s hardly surprising that Lampard would be given considerable leeway by fans even if he was having the sort of season that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently enduring at Old Trafford. This may also mean that Roman Abramovich may be inclined to treat him take it a little easier on him, certainly in comparison to the ruthless way that he has handled many of Lampard’s predecessors when the results haven’t been going their way.

The Lampard effect

There are several key elements that have made his first couple of months of management go relatively smoothly for him – as well as something many might consider to be a drawback but may, in fact, be working in his favour.

To address the latter first, the freeze on buying and selling players that has been imposed on him could, for some fledgling managers, inhibit their plans and frustrate them with their dealings with the board. But Lampard’s quiet acceptance of the fact that he has to work with the squad he’s got has won him great respect. It also means that he has to be creative and inventive in the player combinations that he puts together and be ready to adapt and adjust them according to the situation.

The supposed limitations of the playing the squad which he has inherited has also had a galvanising effect on the style of the team’s play. Gone are the defensive tactics of previous managers, in its place has come bold and attacking play. This is hardly surprising given Lampard’s own style as a player when he was regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders of all time and one who could adapt to playing in a wide range of positions.

Then there’s his willingness to adjust the team according to the game and the situation. Chelsea are fortunate to have a very strong youth development set-up, with plenty of home-grown talent coming through. While some managers would believe in letting them bide their time, Lampard has shown great willingness to give likely prospects a game with Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori all playing key roles this season.=

Taking the tough decisions

But he has also shown that he’s a manager who will never shy away from the difficult decisions, for example, he recently decided to leave Christian Pulisic out of the squad. However, the player was relatively accepting when it happened gives a good indication of the respect in which Lampard is held by his players. He’s also made it perfectly clear that he expects anyone with aspirations of a regular first team place to work and train hard and show a real grit and determination.

This, very obviously, what he intends to do over the three years of his initial contract, and maybe even beyond. So it’s been a solid start and if he does manage to see it through to contract renewal time Lampard will have done far better than many of those who have gone before him.