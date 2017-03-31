Monaco’s magnificent 5 who have caught the eye

Monaco’s success this season has seen many of their players linked with big-money moves to the Premier League this summer and we take look at five of their star men.

Having beaten Tottenham home and away in the group stage of the Champions League before then dumping Manchester City out in the last-16, Monaco have undoubtedly been one of Europe’s success stories this season.

They also sit top of Ligue 1, three points clear of big-spending PSG, and that has led to countless reports of their players being linked with moves to pastures new. So let’s take a look at some of their outstanding young talent with the aid of stats from WhoScored relating to this season.

Tiemoue Bakayoko (defensive midfielder) Goals 3, Assists 1, Overall rating: 7.33

Most likely Prem destinations: Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal

The 22-year-old midfielder is everything you want from a modern day holding midfielder, ferocious in the tackle, breaks up play and gives it quickly to the more creative players in the Monaco side.

Bakayoko’s dynamic style would make him a perfect Premier League fit. He would certainly be a powerful presence in the midfield at Manchester United or Arsenal but would struggle to oust N’Golo Kante from that role at Chelsea.

The Blues have, however, reportedly agreed a deal for the enforcer but that would surely mean Nemanja Matic’s days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.

Likely fee: £45million

Fabinho (central midfielder) Goals 9, Assists 4, Overall rating this season: 7.57

Most likely Prem destinations: Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City

The Brazilian is a fine all-round midfielder who has the added benefit of being able to switch to a defensive role if required. He could be the bargain buy of this bunch.

The 23-year-old was certainly a thorn in Manchester City’s side, providing two assists and also scoring as Monaco knocked out Pep Guardiola’s men on away goals in a titanic two-legged Champions League tussle.

Astonishingly Monaco reportedly paid just 9p (THIS IS NOT A TYPO) to sign Fabinho from Brazilian club Rio Ave in 2013 due to third-party ownership of the player. Think they’ll make a pretty handy profit if they look to sell this summer!!!

Likely fee: £25million

Bernando Silva (right-sided midfielder) Goals 9, Assists 8, Overall rating this season: 7.30

Most likely Prem destinations: Chelsea, Manchester United

The Portuguese attacker may be a little lightweight but there can be no doubt that he is a fine technician.

The 22-year-old tends to play on the right side of midfield, which could cause a problem given Chelsea’s 3-5-2 formation, but he is adaptable and would provide goals and assists and improve Antonio Conte’s creative options at Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps we are looking at Eden Hazard’s long-term replacement here, should the Belgian be tempted by Real Madrid this summer, or could Jose Mourinho lure his fellow countryman to Old Trafford?

Likely fee: £55-60million

Thomas Lemar (left-sided midfielder) Goals 11, Assists 8, Overall rating this season: 7.42

Most likely Prem destinations: Liverpool, Manchester City, Everton

The 21-year-old midfield star is strong on set pieces and a fine passer and crosser of the ball.

He has 11 goals and eight assists for Monaco this season and would perhaps be more suited to Liverpool and Manchester City with his style of play.

The dynamic winger, who can also play through the middle, is reportedly stalling on a new contract with the French giants so we can expect a bidding war to start come June.

Likely fee: £30million

Kylian Mbappe (central striker) Goals 19, Assists 5, Overall rating this season: 7.01



Most likely Prem destinations: Manchester United, Arsenal

One of world football’s top young prospects and it would take a huge fee to get him away from the Stade Louis II.

He’s been compared to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and there cannot be much higher praise than that, but there will almost certainly be comparisons with Anthony Martial too so there is the need for caution where the 18-year-old is concerned.

For one so young his finishing is superb and he became France’s youngest player in 55 years when he made his senior international bow against Luxembourg last week.

It would be a major surprise, however, if he were to end up at Old Trafford. After all, Martial is already there and Marcus Rashford is a very similar type of player.

Yes Arsene Wenger could probably tempt Mbappe to The Emirates but it is no given that the Gunners boss will even be in charge next season, so expect Manchester City and Chelsea to begin to feature in future speculation as we move ever nearer to the opening of the summer transfer window.

Likely fee: £75-80million