Aston Villa are reportedly joined by ‘top clubs’ in the pursuit of a prolific Sunderland star, and TEAMtalk can reveal some of his most interesting stats.

A quick scan of the Premier League top scorers this season identifies some fresh names. In the top six scorers, the likes of Igor Thiago, Jaidon Anthony, Eli Junior Kroupi, Nick Woltemade and Wilson Isidor are refreshingly different to those who are usually up there, with Erling Haaland taking his place at the top once more.

Of those men, Isidor’s presence after four goals so far might be one of the most surprising. Indeed, he scored 12 Championship goals last season, but the step which some find tricky has been a breeze for the Frenchman, whose side are fourth in the Premier League.

Not long after he scored against Aston Villa in September, it was reported Isidor had garnered the attention of the Villans.

Now, Football Insider reports the 25-year-old is ‘attracting the attention of clubs both in the Premier League and across Europe.’

The report notes that he is ‘proving himself capable at the top level.’ Scouts from a number of top clubs are said to be tracking Isidor, though none are named beyond Villa.

Isidor’s stats – one stands out

Isidor’s four goals in the Premier League have come against West Ham, Brentford, Villa and Chelsea.

In two of those games, Sunderland have won by just one goal, so Isidor has been crucial to his side’s success.

As per SofaScore, Isidor’s xG is 2.09, meaning he’s outperforming that well, and he has scored from four of 19 shots this term, with a conversion percentage of 21.05.

His most intriguing stat, though, is that he has not missed a single big chance this season. Once he gets into positions to score, he does just that.

Lethal finishing is one thing that separates good strikers from great ones, and is surely why big clubs have their eye on the striker.

For some big clubs across Europe, a striker who can finish his dinner is the one thing needed for them to truly begin to break ground.

Villa, for example, have a shot conversion percentage of 7.1 this season, so if Isidor was in their side, they might be finding the net more often.

Aston Villa round-up: Elliott going back?

Villa signed Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott in the summer, with their £35million obligation triggered if he plays 10 games for the Villans.

With him playing no part at all against Manchester City at the weekend, that could be a sign that Unai Emery wants nothing to do with him and is ready to let him rot in the stands so that the Reds have to take him back.

One fan has suggested Elliott will be ringing home to try to get out already.

Meanwhile, huge clubs City and Tottenham are reportedly among those tracking Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, who will need to offer him a new deal to keep suitors at bay.

