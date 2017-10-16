Wife of ex-City star will naked conga if De Bruyne misses top prize

The wife of former Manchester City star Paul Lake has pledged to do a naked conga if Kevin De Bruyne is not named 2018 Player of the Year.

The Belgium playmaker has started the season in impressive form and was at his absolute best on Saturday as City tore Stoke apart 7-2 – you can read our thoughts on Manchester City’s performance in this week’s Monday Verdict.

And so sure is Jo Lake that the Belgian maestro will be crowned this season’s best player that she Tweeted: “If Kevin De Bruyne doesn’t win PFA Player of the Year Paul and I will do a naked conga around Kwik Save Stockport car par.”

Paul Lake spent 10 years playing for Manchester City, making 110 appearances, before injuries took their toll.

But the former England U21 star could very well be known for something else if De Bruyne fails to win the POTY award.

Mrs Lake soon retracted the statement, however, by claiming the Stockport Kwik Save shut 10 years ago. But as far as we’re concerned, a promise is a promise.

And she isn’t the first person this weekend to highlight De Bruyne’s brilliance, with the Belgian’s performance also drawing high praise from City teammate Gabriel Jesus.

“He is one of the best players in the world,” said the Brazil striker. “His quality is outstanding as an individual out on the pitch, but it’s the way that he makes that work for the whole team, and connects with the other players, that makes him special.”