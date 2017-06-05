Defender Dunkley agrees Wigan switch

<> at Kassam Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Oxford, England.

Wigan have agreed to sign Oxford defender Chey Dunkley on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old centre-back will join the Latics on a three-year deal when his U’s contract expires on June 30.

He is the first signing made by new Wigan manager Paul Cook as the club prepare for life in Sky Bet League One following their recent relegation.

Cook told the club’s official website: “Chey is an exciting talent and will be a big asset. He adds more quality to a strong defensive department.”

CONFIRMED TRANSFER: Chey Dunkley set to join Latics when his @OUFCOfficial contract expires on June 30 >>> https://t.co/3yxa518j4w #wafc pic.twitter.com/89GPZYcxxo — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) June 5, 2017

Wolverhampton-born Dunkley began his career with Crewe and had spells with non-league sides Hednesford and Kidderminster before moving to Oxford in 2014.

He made a total of 78 league appearances for the U’s, helping them achieve promotion from League Two in 2016 and reach consecutive Checkatrade Trophy finals.