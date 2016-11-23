Wigan defender Luke Burke signs one-year contract extension

Wigan defender Luke Burke has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 18-year-old right-back, who began the season in the first team before suffering a hamstring injury, has committed himself to the Latics until 2018.

Burke told the club website: “I’m really happy to be able to extend my deal here. To get the chance to play in the first team was amazing.

“The leap in standards from under-18s to first team was huge and I think I improved massively with the experience of playing at that level and against top professionals.

“It’s just given me a taste for more but I know that I need to work really hard to earn my chance again.”