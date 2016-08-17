Wigan strike loan deal deal for out-of-favour Everton full-back

Everton’s former England Under-21 international Luke Garbutt has signed on loan with Championship club Wigan until January 2.

The 23-year-old full-back, who was capped on 11 occasions by England Under-21s, has only made five senior appearances for the Toffees and spent last season with Fulham.

Injuries to Reece James and Andy Kellett have forced Latics manager Gary Caldwell to turn to the loan market and he has opted for Garbutt, a one-time Leeds academy graduate whose path to the Everton first team has been blocked by Leighton Baines and Brendan Galloway.

“We’ve been hit with injuries to Reece James and Andy Kellett and it was clear we needed someone in,” Caldwell said on Wigan’s official website.

“Luke is a tremendous young player with a big future in the game and we are delighted to have reached an agreement to bring him here.

“He knows the division well having spent last season on loan with Fulham and he adds excellent competition to the squad. He has great energy, and is a dynamic defender who is comfortable as a wing back or as part of a flat back four.”