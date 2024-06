Wigan have signed forward Josh Windass from Rangers on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old moves for an undisclosed fee having scored 19 goals for the Ladbrokes Premiership side in 41 appearances.

Windass made his name at Accrington where he scored 23 goals in 87 games, and Latics boss Paul Cook is confident he will add goals to his side.

“Josh is an exciting player with an eye for a goal and he gives us further strength in attacking positions,” Cook said.