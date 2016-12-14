Wigan without injured Reece Burke for Newcastle clash

The West Ham loanee has returned to his parent club for treatment on a hip issue that forced him off at half-time in Latics’ loss at Aston Villa at the weekend.

Luke Garbutt, normally a left-back, is likely to swap flanks as manager Warren Joyce does not have a recognised right-back, though Nathan Byrne, who could fill that role, should come back into the squad after an ankle problem.

Reece James (foot) and Alex Gilbey (ankle) are still missing for a Wigan team without a home win since September.

Striker Ayoze Perez will return to the Newcastle squad after recovering from illness.

The Spaniard missed Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Birmingham, but is fit again and available for selection.

Republic of Ireland keeper Rob Elliot is also back in business having ended a nine-month nightmare following a serious knee injury by playing 90 minutes for the club’s under-23s on Monday, but Karl Darlow remains the man in possession.

Midfielder Jack Colback will hope for a return after missing the last four games with an eye problem, but full-back Jesus Gamez continues his rehabilitation following surgery to repair his fractured collarbone.