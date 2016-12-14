Wigan without injured Reece Burke for Newcastle clash

Ayoze Perez: Forward has scored five times this term

Ayoze Perez: Back from illness for Newcastle

Wigan will be missing Reece Burke when they entertain Newcastle at the DW Stadium.

The West Ham loanee has returned to his parent club for treatment on a hip issue that forced him off at half-time in Latics’ loss at Aston Villa at the weekend.

Luke Garbutt, normally a left-back, is likely to swap flanks as manager Warren Joyce does not have a recognised right-back, though Nathan Byrne, who could fill that role, should come back into the squad after an ankle problem.

Reece James (foot) and Alex Gilbey (ankle) are still missing for a Wigan team without a home win since September.

Striker Ayoze Perez will return to the Newcastle squad after recovering from illness.

The Spaniard missed Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Birmingham, but is fit again and available for selection.

Republic of Ireland keeper Rob Elliot is also back in business having ended a nine-month nightmare following a serious knee injury by playing 90 minutes for the club’s under-23s on Monday, but Karl Darlow remains the man in possession.

Midfielder Jack Colback will hope for a return after missing the last four games with an eye problem, but full-back Jesus Gamez continues his rehabilitation following surgery to repair his fractured collarbone.