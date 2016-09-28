Wijnaldum explains why he’s yet to hit top form for Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum has shrugged off what many regard as his fine start to life at Liverpool by insisting he can still perform much better for the club.

Wijnaldum arrived at Anfield in a £25million move from Newcastle over the summer, but has yet to find the net for the Reds, despite starting in all six Premier League games for the club.

The Dutchman, who set himself a target of 10 goals for the season, has nonetheless created nine chances and made two assists.

But the former Newcastle and PSV star, whose form for the club is discussed in this week’s Red Letter, believes there’s plenty of room for improvement.

“I already have a good feeling, but not the feeling I will have when I’ve been at the club for a few months,” said the Holland international.

“It always takes me time. It must be better and I know I can be better, because I can show a lot more than I already showed. Unfortunately, sometimes it will take time.

“That’s how it is and that’s why I have confidence and faith in my qualities – it will come.”

Wijanldum adapting to deeper role

It is harder for Wijnaldum to score as he is not getting forward as much as he did at Newcastle and PSV Eindhoven because Jurgen Klopp has told him to sit more.

Wijnaldum, 25, told liverpoolfc.com: “In the teams where I played before, I was the one who was running all the time to make a goal and I came into more positions to make goals.

“Now it’s not so often, it’s a few times in a game. But we have more players to come into that position, so more players who can score a goal.

“You have to look at the other players. For example, if Lallana goes forward and Henderson also goes, I have to stay.

“That’s the thing that has changed the most in my way of football, that I have to look more at the other players.”