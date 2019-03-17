Wijnaldum explains why Liverpool may find Fulham harder than Bayern

Georginio Wijnaldum believes Liverpool will have to make sure they are switched on from the off as they return to domestic action after their midweek Champions League high in Germany.

The 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena was rightly hailed as an impressive performance but with the quest to end a 29-year wait for the Premier League title still ongoing, there is no time to bask in the glow of making another European quarter-final, where they face Porto.

In fact, Wijnaldum believes Sunday’s opponents Fulham, second-bottom of the table, may present an even more difficult proposition than five-time European champions Bayern.

Jurgen Klopp’s side capitalised from their Bundesliga opponents, behind on away goals, having to chase a second with the score at 1-1 and leaving gaps to exploit.

The struggling Cottagers are unlikely to offer the same amount of space.

“I think it will be even harder at Fulham,” said Wijnaldum.

“They are struggling, fighting to survive and that is always difficult to play against, those teams.

“Fulham will make it as difficult as possible and we have to be focused.”

Liverpool go into the game boosted by their impressive display in Germany and no one is flying higher than forward Sadio Mane, with Klopp here beaming over the player’s form and also offering a staunch defence of Mohamed Salah’s apparent struggles in front of goal.

