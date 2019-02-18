Wijnaldum fit for Liverpool, as Klopp claims duo could could also feature

Jurgen Klopp has delivered some good news on the fitness of Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of the Champions League round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich.

The Dutch midfielder – one of Liverpool’s most consistent players this season – had emerged as a doubt for the first leg at Anfield after suffering with a bout of illness.

However, Klopp fully expects the former Newcastle man to feature after he trained with the club on Monday morning, while hope also remains that Xherdan Shaqiri and, arguably more importantly, Dejan Lovren could also also play a part.

A return from a hamstring injury remains a possibility for Lovren, while the Reds will assess Shaqiri in the final hours before the game.

It’s obviously a match Shaqiri does not want to miss after he recalled the fond memories he has of his time in Bavaria.

Asked for the latest team news on Monday morning, Klopp told the club’s official website: “I don’t know 100 per cent. It’s Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear.

“Gini trained and looked really well. Shaq did a lot, so it will be close, we have to see.

“Dejan, I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not.

“But that’s pretty much all, I would say.”

Bayern Munich, for their part, have travelled to Merseyside without Jerome Boateng – while they also provided an update on the fitness of Kingley Coman, who sustained an ankle injury on Friday night.