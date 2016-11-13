Wijnaldum ‘fits the way Liverpool play’ – Molby

Former Liverpool player Jan Molby has praised Georginio Wijnaldum for how well he has adapted to life at Anfield.

The Netherlands international made the £25million switch from Newcastle United in the summer, and scored his first league goal in the Reds’ crushing 6-1 win over Watford.

“Wijnaldum is a clever player,” Molby told Liverpool’s website.

“I have always thought he was a really good player and he fits the way we want to play.

“He breaks the lines and he makes great runs forward. He has had more of a deeper role so far at Liverpool, but it does not surprise me that he can play there.

“He is technically very good and the more you see of him, the more you like. He has an excellent goalscoring record from midfield.”

Liverpool sit at the summit of the Premier League table with eight wins from their first eleven games, and a league-leading 30 goals scored.

Molby also highlighted the importance of Jordan Henderson, claiming that he is able to take the pressure off the side when things are not going to plan.

“The season we nearly won the league [in 2013-14], I thought Jordan had a fantastic campaign playing in a different role, where we saw him making driving runs from deep and getting into the box,” Molby added.

“Now he has more of a responsible role as he is the man people look for when they are in trouble. He is your out ball and I think he has done very well for us and is an important player in the side.”