Wijnaldum hints at how Liverpool will approach Champions League final

Georginio Wijnaldum has hinted at how Liverpool will approach tomorrow’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are looking to claim a third straight Champions League final victory in Kiev on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp and Co. will be doing all they can to stop them.

Former Newcastle midfielder Wijnaldum, who has been hugely influential in Liverpool’s run to the final, says their “mindset was wrong” in the first half of the quarter-final second-leg clash at Man City.

Three-nil up from the first-leg at Anfield, Liverpool travelled to The Etihad and conceded a goal after just two minutes and went in at half-time, before turning things around in the second half through goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

“The game away at Manchester City, the first-half, the mindset was wrong because we didn’t do the things that we are good at. Maybe we were too nervous, maybe scared to concede goals, and we didn’t do the things we are good at, so that is another example of how we shouldn’t play,” Wijnaldum told ESPN FC.

“We just have to try everything we can do and play our own game because that will give us a good chance. We have to play the perfect match to win the game and if the midfield is good, it gives more stability to the team, which is why, if we do our job properly, it will make it easier for our defence and the attackers to do their job.”

Jurgen Klopp makes virtuous promise to Liverpool squad…

Wijnaldum, who is battling with Emre Can for a starting role against Real, has missed out on the World Cup after Holland failed to qualify and he admitted even a Champions League winners medal would not ease that pain.

“Oh no, I don’t think it will make up for that. Of course you will be happy if we win, but it will not change the feeling when the World Cup starts. The Champions League is the biggest trophy you can win with a club, but the World Cup is the biggest tournament you can play as a country, so it will not take the feeling away. But of course, I will be really happy to win the Champions League,” he added.

