Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Thiago Alcantara but his arrival at Anfield could reportedly mean exits for two top stars.

Jurgen Klopp has constantly rotated his midfield this season – the one area of his team he has chosen to do so.

Despite that fact, he went with his top trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum for the drubbing at Man City.

That result appears to have alerted the Reds boss of the need to bring in more ball-playing, creative midfielder.

Indeed, SPORT has reported that Liverpool have already opened talks to sign Thiago.

Bild, meanwhile, claims that the Bayern dressing room has leaked the move.

The Anfield outfit do also have the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner to call on. But Klopp wants to add a more progressive passer to his team, hence the move for the Bayern man.

The Spaniard has just one year remaining on his contract and is flirting with an exit. As he looks to make the last big step of his career.

At 29, there are no guarantees that Thiago will get the chance to play for another club. That is if he does not leave Bavaria now.

The midfielder is renowned for his technical ability and passing range which derives from his roots with Barcelona.

But if Thiago does arrive, it will leave Klopp with an abundance of midfielders and will could mean some exits.

Reds duo under threat from Thiago signing

Two players who could be under threat are Wijnaldum and Keita.

The former is still yet to sign a new contract despite progressive talks, although he remains a favourite of Klopp.

But the contract issue has continued to rumble and the arrival of Thiago could spell bad news, as reported in the Daily Express.

The same could be said for Keita, who is yet to shine since arriving from RB Leipzig for £52million.

He has been held back by a series of injury problems but Liverpool cannot afford to give him forever to adapt to English football.

Fabinho and Henderson are two guaranteed starters meaning there could just be one midfield spot up for grabs.

Thiago would appear to give the Resd more a natural balance in the middle of the park. However, a deal is still to be done as Liverpool look to defend their Premier League title next season.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher believes Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are three Liverpool players who could assert themselves in the first-team next season.