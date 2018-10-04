Wijnaldum lists three reasons why Liverpool were beaten by Napoli

Georginio Wijnaldum admitted Liverpool had been beaten by the better side in Napoli after listing three reasons in which Jurgen Klopp’s side were second best.

The Reds named a strong line-up at the Stadio San Paolo, but were undone by a late Lorenzo Insigne goal as the Serie A giants recorded a 1-0 victory.

Klopp, who saw his side lose the unfortunate Naby Keita after just 19 minutes, failed to register a shot on goal for the first time in a Champions League match since February 2006.

Klopp was happy to take the blame for their dismal display as Ancelotti extended his personal record against Liverpool to six wins and three defeats.

Asked after the match, Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum accepted the Reds had fallen below their usual high standards

“You’re always disappointed when you lose a game. We didn’t play well and they deserved to win. They had a good chance before the goal,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

Listing three areas where Klopp’s side fell short, an honest Wijnaldum added: “They were calmer than us on the ball, they defended well and stopped us creating chances. It was not a good day for us. They deserved to win.

“It’s a good game to learn from. That’s what we’re going to do – we’re going to analyse the game and see what we can do better.

“We know what we can bring, we still have confidence. But this was a reality check on how things must not go. It’s a good lesson for us to get better. We have to take it as a lesson and then we have to carry on.”

Trying to explain why the Reds couldn’t click into gear, Wijnaldum echoed the thoughts of his manager after the game.

“We wanted to rush things and play football, instead of keeping the ball and waiting for the moments.

“They did well; they were calm and played the ball around and waited for the moments. That’s why they were so good.

“We have done it better this season, so we can do it – but we have to do it every game. That’s why we’re all so disappointed, because we expect more and to bring more. It didn’t happen but we still have four games to go.”

The Reds next face a double header against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in Champions League action, but before then a return to form will be sought immediately for Sunday’s huge clash against Manchester City.

