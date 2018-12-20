Wijnaldum names one Liverpool man who can raise their game even more

Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum believes that the club are yet to see the best of one of his fellow midfielders.

The Brazil international was man of the match in Sunday’s win over Manchester United in his best performance since arriving in a £43.7million deal from Monaco.

Fabinho has admitted it took him time to adjust to the demands of English football but what he was aware of, having watched on television while in France, was the competitiveness.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has integrated his summer signing gradually but his display at Anfield justified the decision to allow the 25-year-old time to settle – and Wijnaldum thinks the curve will continue upwards now he has found his feet.

“I think he can do even better – I think all of us can do even better,” Wijnaldum told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s always difficult if you play for another team that didn’t play the way we play, so when you come here you have to settle in.

“That’s not always easy and I think he did it quite well. Step by step he learned more about the way of playing.”

Fabinho and Naby Keita amounted to about £100m worth of incoming talent this season but so far they have not displaced Wijnaldum, who with 22 appearances has played more than any other midfielder this season.

The Holland international has lined up alongside Fabinho on every one of his starts apart from his first in September’s EFL Cup tie against Chelsea but he is not taking his place for granted.

“It’s always good if you have competition in one position because that means you have to perform to stay in the team,” said Wijnaldum, ahead of the Friday evening trip to Wolves.

“But I think that has to be normal at a club like Liverpool because it’s a top team, one of the biggest teams in England, so Liverpool will always sign good players and that means there will always be competition in the team.

“That makes players even better – not only because you have an ‘opponent’ in your position, but also because you play and train against good team-mates.”