Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum claims goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s performances this season have given the Reds a new level of confidence in their Premier League title push.

Critics questioned the wisdom of manager Jurgen Klopp spending £65million on the summer purchase of the Brazil international but the 26-year-old has already repaid a large chunk of that transfer fee.

He made a brilliant save from Everton midfielder Andre Gomes in the Merseyside derby which allowed them to win the game with a late goal and pulled another one out the bag, again in added time, to deny a Napoli equaliser on Tuesday which would have ended Liverpool’s Champions League campaign.

“That’s why he’s a goalkeeper, to save it,” joked Wijnaldum of Alisson.

“It was a really good save, with that save he brought us to the last 16.”

Alisson’s record in the Premier League is incredible with 10 clean sheets in 16 matches with just six goals conceded – and he also drew wholesome praise from Gary Neville during his Monday Night Football analysis.

It is why Liverpool have enjoyed the best start to a season in their history and are top of table by a point from defending champions Manchester City.

“He did it almost every match: someone is through on goal and you think they are going to score and then Ali is there to make a save,” added Wijnaldum, who has also warned his side that Sunday’s opponents Manchester United are in a false position.

“He has helped us a lot and I hope he can perform until the end of the season and continue making important saves for us.

“He already gave us confidence he is a good goalkeeper. It is always difficult to stop balls, for example the one against Everton: if that one had gone in no- ne would have blamed him but he saved it.

“Against Napoli also it was difficult to stop that ball but he managed to stop it and we are happy so of course it gives confidence.

“We have a lot of clean sheets and the saves he makes are really crucial; the moment he makes the saves and how he makes the saves wins us games.”

