Wijnaldum vows to spill Liverpool secrets after dropping exit bombshell

A trusted player for many a year at Liverpool has promised to reveal all from ‘behind the scenes’ after his revelations about his impending exit.

Liverpool will soon be without a player instrumental in the club turning their fortunes around over the last five years. Georginio Wijnaldum will leave at the beginning of July and appears set to call Paris his new home. Barcelona were thought to have been in the box seat, but details of PSG blowing Barcelona’s offer out of the water emerged last week.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Netherlands international will depart Liverpool with his place in Anfield folklore firmly secured. A standing ovation on the final day showcased just how highly the midfielder is thought of on Merseyside.

Now, Wijnaldum has revealed it was not just the fans that wished to see him stay. Per the Dutchman, multiple sections of the club’s staff – including the players – weren’t on board with his exit.

Wijnaldum has promised to reveal all after Euro 2020 concludes. Additionally, he hinted that the decision over his exit was likely a business one made by the club’s hierarchy.

Iniitally speaking about his final appearance, Wijnaldum told Voetbal International (via Sport Witness): “I am still emotional because at that moment you realise: It was my last game for Liverpool.

“Also, the fact that before me, many players left who didn’t get something like that makes it special for me.”

When the subject changed to his exit, Wijnaldum promised to drop a bombshell later this summer.

“There are many supporters who ask me why I didn’t just accept the offer from Liverpool to extend my contract,” added the 30-year-old.

“But of course, it’s not just that. It’s about much more than that. There are things happening behind the scenes that you cannot influence as a player.

“I will explain that after the tournament, because now only Orange [Netherlands] counts.

“What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the staff of the club and my fellow players would have liked to keep me.

“I did tell them a bit more. After that, they understood my decision completely. That is important to me.”

Liverpool hunting Barcelona star soaring in value

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in Barcelona starlet Pedri, who also has admirers at Bayern Munich.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who warn that the teenager will not come cheap after his dazzling debut season at Camp Nou.

Mundo Deportivo report that Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Pedri. But they will have to outmuscle the likes of Liverpool.

Now a full Spain international, his price tag has risen significantly from the €40m tag that Barcelona have rejected in the past.

Barcelona hope to sign him to a new contract when the transfer window closes. But they may have to brace themselves for offers in the meantime.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Man Utd among Big Six clubs given huge combined ESL fine