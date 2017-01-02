Wijnaldum urges Liverpool to make move for Holland team-mate

Georginho Wijnaldum has welcomed news that Liverpool have been linked with Quincy Promes – and believes his fellow Dutchman would be an excellent addition for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly considering a January offer for the Spartak Moscow star, with the club losing Sadio Mane to African Cup of Nations duty.

Although the Liverpool Echo understand a move for Promes in January is highly unlikely, Wijnaldum – who scored his second goal for the club in the 1-0 success over Manchester City on New Year’s Eve – believes he’d be an excellent addition for the Reds.

“I think he knows how great Liverpool is – I knew it before I came here,” he said.

“I don’t know if everything is true about what they say as I don’t speak with him about that.

“Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team but it is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me.

“I just read it in the papers or on the internet.”

Wijnaldum has found scoring goals tough at Liverpool compared to the tally he struck for previous club Newcastle last season, but the Dutchman insists there is more to come.

“This is a different way of playing from my previous club but I still think I will reach 10 goals,” Wijnaldum said. “I’ll do everything but the most important thing is we win games.

“If I can help with my goals even better for me and the team but if I don’t score and play a good game I am still happy.

“But I still think I can do it this season.”

The 26-year-old is thankful for the support, and also for his early arrival into the squad during the summer, which he believes has helped him settle in on Merseyside quickly.

“I already have the feeling they (the fans) appreciate me and support me so I can support them back with goals it will make them happy also,” he added.

“It was lucky I came early in the transfer window so I could go to the training camp early with the team and learn to play.

“That was important because if I came at the end of the window when the season had already started that would have been harder to settle in.”