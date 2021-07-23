Georginio Wijnaldum says that he would enjoy working alongside Paul Pogba at Paris Saint-Germain, amid the midfielder’s Manchester United transfer speculation.

Fresh reports on Friday claimed that Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has become clearer than ever. He has reportedly rejected a new contract and United have subsequently began the process of selling him. Indeed, he only has a year left on his contract and so the Red Devils have to sell soon or risk losing him for free.

Pogba cost United £89million in 2016 when they re-signed him from Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will now hold out for £50million, but Paris Saint-Germain – who have emerged as the early transfer contenders – only want to pay £45million.

Regardless, ex-Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum, who himself only recently moved to France, would love his fellow midfielder at the Parc des Princes.

“I would love to have Pogba with us,” the 30-year-old told RMC Sport. “He’s fantastic. I have played against him several times – what a player!

“If you ask any player from another team if he would like Pogba to join him, everyone will say yes because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities.

“He has it all, one of the best midfielders in the world.”

Should Pogba move to PSG, he would add to a fearsome midfield also containing Italy Euro 2020 star Marco Verratti.

PSG’s attack is already frightening, with Neymar lining up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

While Neymar recently committed his future to the club with a new contract, Mbappe’s situation looks more uncertain.

Like his France team-mate Pogba, he only has a year left on his deal and it remains unclear if he will renew.

Having gone through a similar experience at Liverpool, Wijnaldum urged Mbappe to listen to his feelings.

Wijnaldum urges Mbappe, PSG stay

“Everyone wants Mbappe to stay, starting with me because he is one of the reasons that made me come to PSG, to play with players like him,” the midfielder said.

“I was already very happy to see that Neymar had extended.”

Wijnaldum said of his own recent situation: “I’ve been in that position too and most of the time you follow your feelings.

“I just hope he goes to PSG because the club are doing their best to make this team the best in the world.”

PSG have also added former Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to their ranks ahead of the new season.