Wilder claims Sheff Utd draw with West Ham was more important than Arsenal win

Chris Wilder maintains that Sheffield United can cause problems for any team in the Premier League after extending their unbeaten run to three games.

The promoted side are adapting well to life in the top flight, standing tall in seventh place after 10 matches – the most recent being a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades came from behind to earn a point courtesy of a goal from summer signing Lys Mousset, following on from their impressive win over Arsenal on Monday night.

Wilder thought the point against West Ham was a great result for his side given the nature of their first half performance.

“I have mixed emotions about the first and second-half performances,” he told Match of the Day.

“We were lacklustre first half. Every time we won the ball back, and it wasn’t many, we gave it away.

“We had a good period just before half time, then I believe our second-half performance definitely warranted a result here.

“I asked the players at half time to keep to our standards. If we put on the board every aspect of the game you need to do well, we didn’t do any those in the first half but did all of them in the second half.

“We came out and wanted to take the game to our opponents. We wanted to do that first half but were on the back foot and didn’t show any energy. We did show that energy in the second half.

“So I am delighted with a point – it’s a great result. It was a big test today. A lot of people thought after the Arsenal game on Monday, when we chucked everything into it, that this might have been a definite home win.

“There is always going to be apprehension when you come up into this division. But we are giving ourselves an opportunity of getting something from every game with the way we play.

“I thought today we really asked big questions of West Ham. Monday night was a fantastic night for the club, but following that up was the big key and we have certainly done that today.”

Wilder was impressed with the impact that Mousset – the match winner against Arsenal – made from the bench, as the striker scored for a second successive game.

However, the manager believes he still needs to be patient with the £10m man.

“We have got to get him up to speed. We have got to work on his condition. After scoring the winner against Arsenal on Monday he should have been a shoe-in to start today, but we felt he needed a couple more days to recover, so kept him on the bench.

“He has showed us his talent in glimpses, but he can certainly be a threat in this division.”

