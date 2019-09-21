Wilder claims win over Everton was Sheff Utd’s worst performance so far

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was happy to take a 2-0 win over Everton and “get out of Liverpool as quickly as possible” after admitting the performance was littered with mistakes.

The Blades managed just one shot on target – substitute Lys Mousset’s 79th-minute strike – after Yerry Mina’s own goal had put the visitors ahead just before half-time.

They had just 30 per cent possession and won only two corners but what they lacked in the numbers the players made up for in determination and commitment as they inflicted Everton’s first home league defeat since February.

“It is possibly as poor as we have done with possession,” said Wilder.

“It is not like us, we turned the ball over cheaply. We didn’t have any sort of control of the game.

“As well as we defended the box out of possession it was the poorest we’ve played so far this season.

“But we have a solidity about us that if we are not good with the ball we have something behind us that gives us the opportunity of getting a result.

“It was a long afternoon for me and the staff as we made so many bad decisions, individual mistakes, giving the ball away cheaply.

“You just have days like today and you have to accept it, take it and get out of Liverpool as quickly as possible.”

