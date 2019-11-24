Wilder ‘disappointed’ with draw but pleased as Blades come ‘roaring back’

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he was left disappointed as the Blades gave up a two goal lead to trail 3-2 before Oli McBurnie’s 90th equaliser secured a point at Bramall Lane.

United were woeful for the first 70 minutes of the game and were completely outplayed by the Blades who looked to be cruising to victory after John Fleck and Lys Mousset had put them two goals up.

But goals from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in the space of seven minutes looked to have completed a remarkable turnaround for the Red Devils, before Oli BcBurnie’s 90th minute strike secured a deserved point for the home side.

Wilder told Sky Sports: “They were 2-0 down and we were in control. Little bit disappointed. Couple of hours on and couple of beers we’ll look back on it.

“We might get undone a couple of times and we got undone today, but we came roaring back.

“Little bit disappointed they got the first goal to get back to into the game.

“We’re not in League One. If you lose a little energy they’ll turn the ball over.”