Wilder fires warning to Man Utd ‘enemy’ Maguire about Sheff Utd return

Chris Wilder has urged Sheffield United not to make Sunday’s clash with Manchester United ‘the Harry Maguire show’ as the defender returns to his hometown club.



The England international came through the academy at Bramall Lane before leaving his boyhood club for Hull and then Leicester, becoming the world’s most expensive defender when he joined the Reds this summer.

Maguire’s return is an added sub-plot to a game against one of the country’s biggest clubs – a fixture Wilder admits he and his team have been anticipating a little more than some of the others.

However, the Blades will head into the match ahead of their opponent’s in the Premier League table and looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run.

“I usually say it’s just the next game but perhaps this one does have a little more to it. It’s Manchester United – one of the most iconic and powerful clubs in the world, and one of our former players will be playing for them,” said Wilder.

“I’m sure Harry will get a great reception, he’s already been back once with Leicester, but I don’t want it to be ‘the Harry Maguire Show’. I want it to be the Sheffield United show. I want us to show how good we are.

“I’m sure when his name gets called out before the game he will get a round of applause but make no mistake about it he’s an opposition player, along with the other 10, and he is in the enemy camp for an hour and a half.

“We will be looking to extend the great run that we are on and pick up where we left off at Tottenham before the international break.”

A blow for the Blades sees on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson miss out against his parent club. However, Wilder has every confidence in stand-in stopper Simon Moore.

“Simon has been outstanding ever since he’s been at the club,” said Wilder. “He can count himself a little bit unfortunate really because he was part of our League One success and he was outstanding all the way through that season.

“But with competition as it is, and how it has to be, we’ve strengthened that department. Yes it’s disappointing that Dean isn’t playing but Simon has been patient and he will be fine on Sunday.

“It’s a great opportunity for Simon. The supporters know how good he is, the players know how good he is and he will fit in there and I’m sure he won’t let us down.”

Elsewhere from a selection point of view, Wilder will need to check on the fitness of John Egan after the centre-half suffered a head injury during the Republic of Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Denmark on Monday.