Wilder explains delay in decision on Henderson future after Solskjaer talks

Chris Wilder has revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has allowed Dean Henderson to stay at Sheffield United until the end of the season – but “administration” is the only reason it has not been confirmed yet.

Henderson has largely impressed during his second season on loan at Bramall Lane from Manchester United. The goalkeeper has played 29 times in the Premier League, establishing himself as someone who could inherit a starting berth at Old Trafford in the future.

With his loan only running until the end of June, and the season having been extended, the Blades could have been worried of losing him for the final run in.

However, manager Wilder is confident that a short-term extension to his loan will be confirmed soon.

“That’s just a discussion, I believe, from an administration point of view from the two clubs,” said Wilder. “I had a chat with the manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] and he was fine with Dean extending his loan until the end of the season.

“I appreciate Ole’s help on that one. Dean has been great for us and we have been great for Dean.

“Hopefully, that will get signed off before the deadline.”

Long-term future still unclear for Henderson

While it looks likely that Henderson knows where he will be playing for the remainder of the season, that is not the case for the timeframe beyond that.

David De Gea is still number one at Old Trafford, although he has come in for criticism recently. Despite this, former United keeper Peter Schmeichel has expressed doubts that Henderson could fill his gloves just yet.

The situation is complicated by the fact that De Gea remains under a long-term contract. His high wages would scupper the chances of another club buying him.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Chelsea were ready to launch a £50m bid to snatch the 23-year-old from their rivals. Kepa Arrizabalaga has not fully convinced since his record-breaking move to Stamford Bridge, and Henderson could replace him.

Chelsea have already spent big on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, but could be tempted to splash the cash on reinforcements to their rearguard as well.

The Blues reportedly believe they could tempt Henderson with the promise of first team football at Champions League level. That would potentially give him the chance to start next summer’s European Championships as England’s number one.