Wilder gives honest response to talk of Europe for Sheffield United

Chris Wilder hailed Sheffield United for their commitment as they claimed a late win over Wolves to boost their hopes of Europe.

The Blades had a poor start to the return of the Premier League, but their form has picked up recently – and it continued with a win against Wolves.

John Egan scored a last-minute winner to keep Wilder’s side in with a chance of qualifying for Europe.

Asked by BBC Sport if it was his inner fan celebrating at the end or him as manager, Wilder said: “Bit of both!

“I really enjoyed watching my team tonight, right the way through it was a great effort.

“We were stretched in terms of numbers, but I thought it was a committed performance and one that ability wise had the hallmarks of a proper Sheffield United performance.”

Egan’s goal meant he has scored in successive games, and Wilder said it was a reward for his solid defensive performance.

“I just pulled him as we were coming off – I think the 10 goals he should be getting are a bit beyond him.

“It reward for a positive second half performance. We’ve had to defend really well but we wanted to carry a threat going the other way and I think we did.”

With the Blades now just four points behind the team they have just beaten, who are sixth, hope remains that they could qualify for Europe.

However, Wilder insists the focus is just on working hard as each game comes.

“Nobody has talked about anything other than putting a shift in and a performance in,” he said. “We wanted to move our points total from 48 and we’ve moved it.”