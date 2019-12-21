Wilder praises Sheffield United’s defence after Brighton success

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has praised his side’s defensive efforts during their 1-0 success over Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Blades claimed all three points on the South Coast thanks to Oli McBurnie’s first half goal, taking them up to fifth in the Premier League.

And despite also having two goals ruled out by VAR, it was far from a comfortable afternoon for them at AMEX Stadium.

The home side dominated the final possession statistics, while they also had more shots over the course of the 90 minutes.

With that in mind, Wilder said the shape and tactical discipline of his team was the main reason behind them holding in for a third successive league win.

Speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day, the 52-year-old said: “We weren’t at our best with the ball but we have a structure, organisation and a desire to keep the ball out of the net. We had to show all those qualities this afternoon.

“We did a job on them, should have had more possession, but we had the better chances on the counter attack and we’re delighted to keep the away run going. The next two are Manchester City and Liverpool!

“We kept our shape well and were really disciplined. It’s a big three points for us. You always want to get off to a good start.

“It’s the Premier League, every team you come across are good and have qualities but we have some qualities as well and we’ve worked very hard.”

As mentioned, Sheffield United’s win was their third consecutive win in the top flight, the first time they have put such a run together since 1993.

It comes after wins over the sides who were promoted from the Championship alongside the Blades last season, Aston Villa and Norwich, and also sees them keep up their unbeaten away record in league fixtures this term.