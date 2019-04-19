Wilder reveals why Leeds may deserve to beat Sheff Utd to promotion

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder insists he will have no complaints if Leeds United pip them to promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades temporarily leapfrogged Leeds in the table on Good Friday, rising to second on goal difference after a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. However, they knew they would slip back out of the automatic promotion places if Leeds avoided defeat against Wigan later in the afternoon.

With three games left in the regular season, Wilder admitted to Sky Sports that his side can do nothing about Leeds’ impressive form.

“I’ve just said to the players in there, if anyone comes in and tops your total, they deserve to go up,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got no problems about that. We’ve got to make that total as high as we can and make it so that a team has got to do some really decent football. Don’t hand it over, don’t let it slip, we’ve certainly not done that today.”

Wilder insisted it was a case of one game at a time for the Blades, and he knows it won’t be easy as they finish the season with matches against Hull City, Ipswich Town and Stoke City.

“We’ve got an ex-manager on Monday who has done remarkably well – at Hull City they’ve got some really talented players, so that’s not an easy game,” he continued.

“We’ve never talked about easy games in the Championship, how can we when we’ve only been in it for two years?”