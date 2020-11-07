Wilder admits Sheff Utd in for rough ride, but explains players’ confidence

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says that his team are beginning to be “tested” in the Premier League, but backs his players to “work through it”.

The Blades headed into Saturday’s clash with Chelsea bottom of the Premier League, three points adrift of safety.

Indeed, they stayed there after conceding four at Stamford Bridge in a late flurry by their hosts. The result keeps United on one point, which they collected against Fulham in mid-October.

And Wilder insists that his players will define their season against the teams also currently fighting the drop.

“Our fate in this division will not be decided against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea,” the manager told Sky Sports.

“It will be decided in the lead up to Christmas in the 10 games. You have to quickly clear your head when you get a defeat and you get a bloody nose, which we have done. We need to clear our heads.

“I dislike teams that talk about team spirit. It’s quite easy when you win games of football to talk about your team spirit and how pally you are with your mate.

“This is where it really gets tested and it’s a tight group of boys in there and we have to stick together and work our way through it – and I am sure we will.”

Wilder slams sloppy goals

Wilder also admitted that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could have done better in west London.

He faced criticism for Ben Chilwell’s goal, the left-back bundling the ball in at the back post.

Wilder said: “We had a young goalkeeper last season (Dean Henderson) who made mistakes and that’s the road we’re going down, so we have to stick with it.

“We’re conceding some poor goals at the moment but he (Ramsdale) will come through it.

“He’s a positive character and a very good young goalkeeper, playing in a team that’s not doing too well at the minute.”

United are back in action with a Premier League clash against West Ham after the international break.

