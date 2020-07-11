Wilder insists European talk is ‘dangerous’ for Sheffield United

Chris Wilder praised Sheffield United for being at their best against Chelsea, but warned it would be “dangerous” to start thinking of Europe.

The Blades have moved up to sixth in the Premier League table after beating Chelsea 3-0. With three games left, they remain firmly in the hunt for a European place.

Wilder has continued to insist that they are not thinking about that prospect just yet, and the tune was no different despite the convincing win over a higher-placed opponent – having already beaten Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur recently.

After beating the Blues, Wilder said: “Really good performance, it had to be against Chelsea with the players they have and we were close to our maximum.

“We had a game plan and they have fabulous players and we had to be right on it.

“We had to be structured and disciplined, our defence was immense and the timing of the goals were fabulous.

“The fixture list is there for everyone to see – the teams that we were playing.

“That’s been the case right the way through and if you do a lot of things right you have a chance of winning and we have done that.

“You have to be at your max to get a result, defend when you have to defend properly and when you do have the ball we had to do something with it.

“We knew they would dominate possession because of the players they have got, but you have seen the attitude of the players for a long time.

“They want to do well for themselves but the biggest thing is the collective – they want to do well and they certainly are.

“We wanted to follow up the Wolves game, we took our chances and were clinical when we had the opportunity – it’s been a great week for us, a great result against Wolves and a great result tonight.”

However, Wilder continued his affirmation that the club are not thinking about their chances of reaching Europe.

“On to the next game, only you guys are talking about it,” he said. “The players are enjoying their football and putting their bodies on the line and leaving it out there.

“We have to do, we can’t go off the pace in any game and we will need to be at it at Leicester on Thursday.

“It’s dangerous to get carried away – the game finds you out if you take your foot off the gas but the players are enjoying the challenge and Leicester we will have to roll out another big result.”

WILDER HAILS MCGOLDRICK IMPACT

A major factor in the Blades winning was the brace from David McGoldrick. The striker had not scored a Premier League goal before today, but put that right with a double.

And Wilder says it was well deserved for the 32-year-old after an arduous campaign.

“To play centre-forward for Sheffield United you have to have some ability and to come through this season without goals… but what people think about him and what the fans think – that shows you what he is all about.

“He deserves every reward tonight because it’s been a difficult period so to get two goals tonight we’re delighted for him.”

After a second clean sheet in a row, Sheffield United boast a better defensive record than the team they beat on Saturday, Chelsea – as well as second placed Manchester City.

And Wilder said their defensive prowess has been the building block of their identity this season.

“I am not embarrassed to talk about our defensive record. You have to get it right defensively to stand a chance of getting it right at the other end.

“We have to have a structure and an identity – players have to have a desire to put their bodies on the line and defend properly and we did that.

“You have to produce performances and they did that today.”