Wilder ‘sick and tired’ of talk of Europe for ‘off the pace’ Sheff Utd

Chris Wilder issued a firm reality check to Sheffield United after their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle – while admitting he can’t quite work out what has changed for his side.

The Blades had been one of the first teams to return after the three-month break when they played their game in hand against Aston Villa in midweek. However, they showed little sign of generating any momentum, as for the second game in a row, they failed to score.

The defeat does little good for their hopes of a European place, which looked within touching distance at the start of the week. While the battle is not over yet, Wilder admits that he has had enough of the talk of a potential challenge for a Champions League spot.

“I’m sick and tired of people talking about Europe and the Champions League,” Wilder said.

“It’s about working in the present and the present is that we’ve put in two bang-average performances this week.”

The challenge of getting a result at Newcastle became an uphill battle when John Egan was sent off for a second yellow card just after half-time.

Wilder was incredulous at the decisions that led to the sending off – claiming his counterpart Steve Bruce was too.

He explained: “John’s tried to take a quick free kick and the boy’s got hold of the ball, [ideally] the referee pushes both players away and gets on with it.