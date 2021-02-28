Wilder verdict on Liverpool defeat is Sheffield Utd season ‘in a nutshell’

Sheffield Utd manager Chris Wilder delivered a damning assessment of his side in multiple departments after admitting the Premier League is “brutal.”

Sheffield Utd wrote another chapter in their dismal season with another defeat that further reduced their chances of pulling off a miraculous comeback.

The Blades managed to keep the game goalless at the break, but their resistance was soon broken following the restart.

The defeat leaves the Yorkshire club 15 points adrift of safety with 12 matches remaining.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Wilder said: “We had a right go but lacked quality and strength in depth. You need your best players to be at top of their game. You need a bit more in this division because it’s brutal and it exposes you.

FULL MATCH REPORT: Ramsdale heroics not enough as Jones inspires Liverpool to stop the rot

“Liverpool have got some world-class players because not only have they been successful on the European stage but also the world stage.

“The two goals we conceded were really disappointing. You have to be perfect out of possession and perfect in possession against Liverpool and we weren’t.

“We haven’t taken chances that have come to us. There in a nutshell is our season. We’re not defending anywhere near as well as we did last season.”

Ramsdale responds to frequent criticism

Sheffield Utd goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled off several superb stops throughout the contest, and told Sky Sports: “We gave everything tonight. For the first half and most of the second half we gave a good account of ourselves.

“They are world-class players and can do that to any team. It’s definitely a disappointing dressing room because we could possibly have got something out of that,

“There’s been a few times this season I could possibly have done better. It’s nice to make a few saves tonight but that is my job. Some of the criticism I have received has been justified. Some hasn’t.”