Leicester star Wilfred Ndidi has responded to reports linking him with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal this summer after a fine season for the third-placed Foxes.

The Nigeria star has been a hugely consistent performer for Brendan Rodgers side this season, but rarely finds his name in the limelight with the likes of Ben Chilwell and James Maddison often seeing their names in the gossip columns far more regularly.

But defensive midfielder Ndidi has been a vitasl cog in Rodgers’ machine and has been mentioned as a potenal £50m target for their Premier League rivals.

However, opening up on those links, Ndidi insists he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

“I still have a contract at Leicester,” said Ndidi, who is committed to the Foxes until 2024.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here so no need to go anywhere.

“We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”

Despite Ndidi’s stance, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very much looking to strengthen his midfield options this summer and has already been linked with Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Saul Niguez.

But Ndidi could represent the cheapest option of all were United to make the move and amid claims Solskjaer may have to modify an apparent nine-man transfer shopping list.

However, former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons the Nigeria would be the perfect addition to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side and reckons he could give the Gunners exactly what they lack.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Agbonlahor said: “Yeah, I think the way he’s been playing for Leicester, he’s got the legs in midfield, he can play the ball forward as well, he can win the ball back.

“But Leicester are doing better than Arsenal at the moment so they’re not going to sell their players.”

And despite Ndidi’s declaration that he is happy at Leicester, Agbonlahor believes he would be tempted by a move were United or Arsenal to make a firm enquiry.

He added: “Definitely. I think with the history Arsenal have got, they’re still a massive club.”

Meanwhile, Monday’s Paper Talk claims Arsenal have also edged ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign a soon-to-be-out-of-contract Chelsea star.