Wilfried Bony exits Man City to complete Swansea return

Wilfried Bony has completed a return to Swansea from Manchester City, it has been confirmed.

The Swans wrapped up the signing of Bony on deadline day after losing striker Fernando Llorente to Spurs.

The Ivorian rejoins the club he left for the Etihad two and a half years ago for a reported £12m fee, and shared a picture of himself signing the deal via his Instagram.

Bony arrived in South Wales back in 2013 as the Swans paid Vitesse Arnhem the same amount for his services as they have to bring him back.

He left for City in January 2015 in a £28m deal, but struggled for opportunities and was subsequently loaned to Stoke City for the duration of last season.

The Potters had an option to make the deal permanent at the end of his loan spell, but chose not to after he netted just twice in 11 matches.