Wilfried Nancy is under pressure at Celtic

Wilfried Nancy’s Celtic reign has descended into turmoil after a fourth consecutive defeat – a 2-1 loss away to Dundee United on Wednesday – leaving the French manager winless and the board stunned by the speed of decline.

Sources indicate that club’s hierarchy were genuinely surprised at the severity of Nancy’s rocky beginning, having anticipated teething problems but not this level of immediate crisis. The run began with a home league defeat to leaders Hearts, followed by a 3-0 Europa League thrashing by Roma, a 3-1 Scottish League Cup final humiliation against St Mirren, and now the latest setback at Tannadice.

It is the Hoops’ first four-match losing streak since 1978, piling unprecedented pressure on a boss just two weeks into the job.

Despite public assurances from CEO Michael Nicholson of “absolutely solid” backing, insiders reveal growing doubts internally.

The recruitment team continues scouting targets suited to Nancy’s preferred 3-4-3 possession system, but concerns abound: heavy investment in system-specific players could leave Celtic stranded with an ill-fitting squad if the experiment fails and Nancy departs.

Celtic are ready to spend but there are some internal concerns that they are spending on the wrong man.

Whispers suggest the board has quietly begun sounding out potential replacements should the disastrous form persist into the new year.

Names remain closely guarded, but the contingency planning underscores the fragility of Nancy’s position amid fan fury and a widening gap to the Premiership summit.

Rangers progress deepens Celtic woes

It is also not helping that Rangers are progressing under Danny Rohl and will strengthen in the mid-season window, too.

Nancy, defiant in press conferences, insists he has “nothing to prove” and sees progress in performances, but results tell a damning story.

With rivals Hearts pulling clear and Rangers lurking, Celtic’s bold left-field appointment risks becoming a costly misstep.

The January window looms as pivotal – deliver reinforcements and time, or face an early managerial change in Glasgow’s relentless pressure cooker.

Sources confirmed to us on Monday that Celtic want to give the 48-year-old time, but the defeat to Dundee United has moved him one step closer to the sack.

