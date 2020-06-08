Wilfried Zaha outlines the moment that crushed him at Man Utd

Wilfried Zaha insists he looks back on his time at Manchester United with “no regrets” – but has spoken openly about the moment that changed everything for him at Old Trafford.

Zaha moved to Old Trafford in January 2013, but stayed on with the Eagles until the end of the summer.

But just before he was due to make the £10million move to United, the man who signed him, Sir Alex Ferguson, stepped down.

And from that moment forward, Zaha knew he faced an upward struggle to become a success at the club.

Zaha spent two years under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal at Man Utd before eventually re-signing for Palace.

Since then, Zaha has rediscovered the sort of form that persuaded United to sign him in the first place.

Newcastle, for example, have been linked with a £100m deal this summer.

And now, looking back, he insists he does not regret a thing, despite failing to shine for the Red Devils.

On his reaction to Ferguson leaving, Zaha told Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel: “It crushed me a little bit because it was like, after speaking to him, it was a no-brainer that I wanted to go there. I had no idea he was leaving.”

Speaking about his initial conversations with Ferguson, Zaha added: “He didn’t tell me exactly how he wanted me to play.

“He just told me straightforward stuff like obviously you know ‘you’re going to have to fight for your position you’re not going to play all the time, there’s a lot of youngsters in the team so you’ll be able to go in with the likes of Welbeck and Cleverley’.

“I was like ‘that is more than fine all I want is my opportunity just to show what I can do’. It was a straightforward conversation.”

Zaha has no regrets

When asked whether he had any regrets from his time at Man Utd, Zaha continued: “There’s never regrets Rio. I met so many amazing players that I watched from when I was young. You (Rio) were there, Giggsy was there, Rooney was there, Van Persie was there.

“So many players I’ve managed to learn from so it’s never regrets. I’m sitting in the same changing room as the players I’ve seen win titles after titles after titles that’s what I want in my career and it’s like I’m finally here with this lot. It’s different when you watch them first-hand.”

