Wilkins: Chelsea man will be top class; labels striker inadequate

Ray Wilkins has tipped his cap to Tiemoue Bakayoko – but has expressed major reservations over the quality of Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

France midfielder Bakayoko was a £40million capture from Monaco over the summer and netted his first Premier League goal for the club during Saturday’s disappointing 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Having arrived with a big reputation, Bakayoko has taken time to settle in at Stamford Bridge, but is now beginning to show his true colours.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Blues assistant boss Wilkins ran the rule over Chelsea’s squad this season: “I think the squad is weaker [this season], if I’m honest.

“We’ve replaced [Nemanja] Matic with Bakayoko. I think in the coming years he will be an exceptional player because he has that stature and that ability.

“Matic had that know-how and knew exactly how to play in that position and I think Bakayoko is still growing in that situation.”

Chelsea replaced Diego Costa with Alvaro Morata over the summer and the former Real Madrid striker has made an instant impact, scoring seven goals in nine appearances.

However, in Morata’s absence, Wilkins claims Batshuayi is not at the level required.

“Morata has done very well up front indeed but for me he’s no Diego Costa,” Wilkins added. “Now we’ve lost him [to injury] we’re having to rely on Batshuayi, who on Saturday was a bit of a liability.

“His movement is almost null and void, it has to be first class up front for Chelsea.”