Wilkins: Why the new Chelsea coach will be Andrea Pirlo

Conte and Pirlo: Set to be reunited?

Andrea Pirlo is a coach that Antonio Conte is intent to bring to Chelsea, according to former player Ray Wilkins.

This comes after rumours that Conte has been in talks with the club about appointing a new coach at Stamford Bridge.

Steve Holland left the Blues to join the England set-up last year leaving the club short-handed, something Conte is keen to address soon.

According to the Daily Express, Conte is keen to replace Holland with a fellow Italian, in order to best fit his project in West London.

Ray Wilkins believes that former Juventus and AC Milan star Andrea Pirlo fits the bill perfectly for Conte’s plan.

“Pirlo, the Italian, speaks English and he can come in tomorrow,” Wilkins told talkSPORT.

“I know for a fact he’s been around Stamford Bridge a few times this season. He’s the one I’m sure he wants to bring in – he managed him until he was 34 at Juventus.”

The bromance was confirmed by Pirlo last month when he heaped praise on his former boss during an interview with ESPN.

“Conte for me is the best coach,” Pirlo said..

“He is a genius. He works every day, every single moment for soccer, for the team, every small detail.”