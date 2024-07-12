William Gallas names striker ‘perfect’ for Arsenal and tipped to cause ‘damage’ with Odegaard

William Gallas believes England’s latest Euro 2024 sem-final hero Ollie Watkins would represent the perfect signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The main focus of the summer window for the Gunners so far has been on bolstering a back four that was a real strength on the side last season.

David Raya has been signed in a permanent £27million transfer while a deal is very close for Italy international centre-half Riccardo Calafiori.

And with that art of the team seemingly close to being taken care of, Mikel Arteta is expected to turn to sharpening up his attack next.

Kai Havertz’s form improved towards the end of his first campaign at the Emirates Stadium in a false nine role, while Arteta will hope Gabriel Jesus recovers from the injury struggles the impacted his influence during the run-in.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous forwards since the end of last season, including the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney, Baris Alper Yilmaz and more latterly Ajax star Brian Brobbey.

But Gallas believes the answer to the club’s striker shortage actually lies closer to home in teh shape of Villa frontman Watkins.

The boyhood Gunners fan enjoyed his most prolific Premier League campaign last term and then sent the nation into raptures with his matchwinning heriocs in Germany on Wednesday evening.

Gallas calling for Arsenal to sign Watkins

And Gallas has revealed why he thinks Watkins is the perfect strker to play in front of Arsenal’s creative leader Martin Odegaard.

“For Arsenal, I like Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins,” Gallas told Lord Ping.

‌”He has the pace you need to have as a striker and with a player like Martin Odegaard in behind him it would just be magnificent, think of all the assists.

“It’s so difficult to defend against players like Ollie Watkins because he’s so clever with his runs, with Odegaard they would do so much damage. If I was at Arsenal I’d choose him.”

Watkins could get anther chance to show his worth on Sunday when England take on Spain in berlin in the final of Euro 2024.

