Arsenal hopeful reveals how ‘philosophy’ at new club will transform him

Arsenal defender William Saliba says that he feels confident of progressing in his time with Marseille on loan next season.

The 20-year-old last week signed up to a third loan spell in France since signing for the Gunners. The first took him back to his former club Saint Etienne, while he joined Nice in January this year. Now, though, he has moved back to the south of France to join up with new boss Jorge Sampaoli’s project.

Saliba has impressed on his three loan spells, brushing off his struggles for game time at Arsenal.

Speaking to Marseille’s official website, the centre-back insists that he is looking forward to his time at Marseille.

“I am very proud to join one of the best French clubs,” Saliba said. “I cannot wait to be on the Orange Vélodrome pitch.

“Where I am from, in Paris, lots of those close to me are for Marseille, I am proud to wear this shirt.”

Saliba moves to Marseille after fellow Arsenal man Matteo Guendouzi signed up to a move there.

Unlike his fellow Frenchman, though, Saliba’s deal does not feature a purchase option for Marseille.

“I know Mattéo, Bouba [Boubacar Kamara], I know them all, but those are who I am the closest with,” the defender said.

“I cannot wait to be back with my new team-mates so that we can work together.”

There has also recently been change at the top, with former Argentina coach Sampaoli moving to Marseille in March.

Saliba excited for Marseille role

“We spoke,” Saliba said of his early relationship with his new manager. “He wanted me in his team. He explained to me that even though I am a good player now, I had a lot of things to improve.

“With him, I will have ways of progressing.

“His playing philosophy speaks to me. I can play in a four, on the right or on the left. As long as the team is good, I can play everywhere.”

Amid exits for Saliba and Guendouzi, Arsenal are taking steps to bring in top signings to their team. Deals for Brighton centre-back Ben White and Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar are on the cards.