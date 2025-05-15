Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Real Madrid are still interested in signing William Saliba from Arsenal after virtually wrapping up a deal for Dean Huijsen.

Madrid are on the brink of completing a hugely disappointing season. Los Blancos lost to Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and were defeated by Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey. Barca are also on the cusp of winning LaLiga, with Hansi Flick’s side requiring just two points from their final three games to become the champions of Spain.

Los Blancos are undergoing a managerial change, too, with Carlo Ancelotti set to step down at the end of the season and outgoing Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso replacing him.

Defence is a key area to address for Madrid this summer, with David Alaba consistently having fitness issues, Eder Militao injured and Antonio Rudiger 32.

Arsenal star Saliba is Madrid’s dream target, with last season’s LaLiga and Champions League winners keen on bringing the France international centre-back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

There have been reports that Madrid are willing to make a record bid for Saliba and make him the world’s most expensive defender of all time.

However, Madrid are now on the verge of signing Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Despite strong interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, Los Blancos have managed to wrap up a £50million deal for the Spain international centre-back in just six hours, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher.

Trusted journalist Romano has revealed that despite the imminent arrival of Huijsen, Madrid are still keen on a deal for Arsenal star Saliba and could try to sign him if the Gunners fail to convince him to agree to a new deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the list of Real Madrid, the dream target has always been William Saliba.

“My information is that Real Madrid understood at the beginning of May that Saliba this summer was impossible to reach as a target because, for Arsenal, he is a crucial player and they are discussing a new contract with William Saliba.

“So Real Madrid’s position on Saliba is clear – they will sign Dean Huijsen now, but Saliba remains a dream target for them.

“Arsenal will have the ball in their court to close the agreement, keep Saliba at the club and extend his contract. Otherwise, if this contract won’t be extended, Real Madrid will be there.”

Arsenal plan regarding William Saliba

Saliba is one of Arsenal’s best and most important players, and the north London club would be loath to lose him, either this summer or in 2027 when his current contract runs out.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are in talks with Saliba over a new contract and are ready to bump his current salary from £200,000 per week to £300,000-a-week.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also publicly made it clear that he wants the 24-year-old France international centre-back to stay,

When asked whether he could rule out the prospect of Saliba leaving, Arteta told ESPN: “I leave those kind of things more for [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about.

“What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future.

“Obviously, it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and be on top of them, but I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

