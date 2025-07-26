Real Madrid are trying to convince Arsenal to sell William Saliba this summer after hitting a roadblock in their quest to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, according to sources in Spain, but Xabi Alonso and Florentino Perez may not have things pan out the way they would like.

Madrid have signed three defenders already in the summer transfer window. Trent Alexander-Arnold joined from Liverpool to play at right-back, Alvaro Carreras will become the number one left-back at the Santiago Bernabeu under manager Xabi Alonso following his move from Benfica, while Dean Huijsen will star in central defence, having switched from Bournemouth.

Alonso, though, is not done yet, with reports in Spain consistently claiming that the new Madrid manager wants to sign another new centre-back to pair with Huijsen, as Los Blancos embark on a new mini-rebuild following a disappointing 2024/25 campaign in which they lost their LaLiga and Champions League crowns.

Arsenal centre-back Saliba and Liverpool central defender Konate are the two top targets for Madrid.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported in May that Saliba is Madrid’s dream target, while the Italian reporter, as well as media claims in England and Spain in recent weeks, have stressed Los Blancos’ desire to get a deal done for Konate this summer if he does not sign a new deal with Liverpool.

Liverpool, though, have made a new offer to Konate, according to Sacha Tavolieri on X, with the journalist reporting that the France international is ‘considering’ signing it as the new deal ‘would significantly increase his wages’.

Journalist David Lynch has said on Sports Mole’s YouTube channel that despite Madrid’s interest, Konate’s ‘priority’ to stay at Liverpool and put pen to paper on a new contract with the Premier League champions.

With Liverpool not giving up on convincing Konate to stay, Madrid have now started to focus on Saliba.

According to Real Madrid Confidencial, Madrid have ‘sent several representatives to London with a clear objective: to negotiate with Arsenal for William Saliba’.

While Konate remains ‘the top priority’, Los Blancos have Saliba as an alternative option and have ‘already started talks’ with Saliba’s camp and with Arsenal, according to the Real Madrid-centric website.

Another Spanish publication, AS, which has strong connections with the Madrid hierarchy, has also reported the Spanish and European giants’ interest in Saliba.

AS has described Saliba as a ‘unicorn’, noting that the 24-year-old France international is ‘a modern, powerful centre-back, with a good ball control and ambition’.

Arsenal stance on selling William Saliba to Real Madrid

Both AS and Real Madrid Confidencial have reported that Arsenal do not want to sell Saliba to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to AS, even an offer of €100million (£87.4m, $117.5m) would not convince Arsenal to part company with their star defender, with manager Arteta clear in his stance of not selling Saliba.

Real Madrid Confidencial, too, has reported that Arsenal do not want to sell Saliba.

Saliba is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, and the north London club are in talks to persuade him to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are closing in on a long-term contract extension for Saliba.

The Premier League outfit are growing in confidence that Saliba will sign a new deal and commit his future to the Gunners until 2029.

